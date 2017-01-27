Decatur officer survives scary crash with 18-wheeler

- A police officer in Decatur is lucky to be alive after an 18-wheeler slammed into his parked patrol SUV.

The Decatur Police Department said Officer Matthew Roberts was on the shoulder of Highway 287 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He was preparing to conduct traffic stops when an 18-wheeler went off the road and hit him.

Photos of the accident show Officer Roberts’ mangled patrol SUV standing upside down against a utility pole. He was airlifted to a local hospital but is already home recovering from his injuries.

“Please keep Officer Roberts and his family in your prayers. He has been released from the hospital. He is very banged up, but is going to be okay,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Police identified the truck driver as 39-year-old Christopher Toussaint. He was taken to the Wise County jail and charged with DWI.

Officer Roberts has worked in Decatur police for about 10 months. The married, father of seven has also served in the military.