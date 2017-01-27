Arlington teacher charged with exposing himself to two teens in locker room

- An Arlington county teacher is arrested and charged with exposing himself to two teenagers.

Thomas Lenihan, 38, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure after two boys ages 16 and 17 say he watched them take a shower in the locker room and then followed them around while exposing himself.

The incident happened last night at a sports and health club in McLean.

Lenihan works as a teacher at Yorktown High School.

Arlington county public schools released this statement about the incident saying:

"The well-being of students is always our top priority for Arlington Public Schools. Once Mr. Lenihan has been released from custody, staff in the APS Human Resources Department will meet with him and place him on administrative leave, and we will follow all of our HR policies and procedures."