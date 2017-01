- Ivanka Trump posted an adorable video to social media of her youngest son, Theodore, crawling for the very first time. And he did it on the floor of the White House.

The 9-month-old slowly moves his way along the carpet when Trump stoops down to cuddle her little one and set him up to go for it another time.

The 35-year-old mother of three posted the video on Wednesday and it has been viewed on Instagram more than one million times.