March for Life: Road closures and detours

- Many road closures and detours will be in place in the District for the 44th annual March for Life on Friday, January 27, 2017.

D.C. Police have announced that the following streets will be closed:

- F Street NW between 6th Street NW and 7th Street NW from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

- Rolling Street Closures on 7th Street NW, from F Street to Jefferson Drive NW starting at approximately 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

- USPP will close 15th Street between Independence Avenue and Constitution Ave at approximately 6:00 am

- USPP will close Constitution Ave at 17th Street to 15th Street at approximately 9:00 am

- 15th Street from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Constitution Ave NW will be closed at approximately 9:00 am

- Constitution Ave NW at 14th Street Eastbound lanes will be closed at approximately 9:00 am

- Rolling Street Closures on Constitution Ave NW, from 17th Street to 1st Street beginning approximately 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Police say motorists traveling in the area could experience delays and should consider alternate routes.

https://mpdc.dc.gov/release/traffic-advisory-scheduled-street-closures-2017-march-life-activities