21 Metro employees fired following last summer's East Falls Church derailment

- Metro says 21 employees in total have been fired following last summer's derailment of a train at the East Falls Church station.

WAMU transportation reporter and FOX 5 contributor, Martin Di Caro, reported that five of those fired were supervisors and 16 were front line employees. 35 employees in all were disciplined following the derailment.

Di Caro reported that at a meeting on Thursday, Metro announced that all vent shaft cleaning assignments have been suspended following a fall involving an employee. The January 5th incident happened near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street in Bethesda.

Di Caro also reported that a Yellow Train stopped short of the platform at Reagan National Airport after an operator accidentally opened the door while taking off his jacket.