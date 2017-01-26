Gunshots prompt police to lockdown two schools in Prince George's County

- Two schools were on lockdown briefly after shots were fired in Prince George’s County Thursday morning.

The shots were fired near Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill around 10:30 a.m.

Police briefly placed Oxon Hill High School, and nearby John Hanson Elementary School, on lockdown while they investigated.

It was determined that a shot was fired during an argument off of school grounds. Police say the argument did not involve students from either school.

No injuries were reported. Police have not said if any arrests were made.

The lockdowns lasted approximately ten minutes.