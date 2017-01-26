McDonald's to give away 10,000 bottles of special sauce

WASHINGTON - (AP) -- To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.
The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.
The giveaway is a first in the United States.
McDonald's introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger's components--"Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun."
The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide. (CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS)
LOCAL LOCATIONS:
District of Columbia
1944 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009
Maryland
825 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230-5117
219 Marlboro Rd. Easton, MD 21601
407 N. Fruitland Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21826
Virginia
4696 Bonney Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462-3820
1131 West Mercury Boulevard, Hampton, Virginia 23666-3302
801 London Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23704-2233
2700 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Associated Press contributed to this report.