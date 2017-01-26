McDonald's to give away 10,000 bottles of special sauce

- (AP) -- To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald's introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger's components--"Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun."

The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide. (CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS)

LOCAL LOCATIONS:

District of Columbia

1944 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009

Maryland

825 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230-5117

219 Marlboro Rd. Easton, MD 21601

407 N. Fruitland Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21826

Virginia

4696 Bonney Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462-3820

1131 West Mercury Boulevard, Hampton, Virginia 23666-3302

801 London Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23704-2233

2700 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

The Associated Press contributed to this report.