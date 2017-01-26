Greenpeace activists, who climbed crane in anti-Trump protest, to appear in court

Protesters with Greenpeace climb crane in DC to protest President Trump
 
Protesters with Greenpeace climb crane in DC to protest President Trump

Protesters with Greenpeace climb crane in DC to protest President Trump

Posted:Jan 26 2017 07:11AM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 07:13AM EST

WASHINGTON - The Greenpeace activists who, in a protest against President Trump, climbed a 270-foot tall construction crane blocks from the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, "RESIST," will appear in court Thursday.

The protesters scaled the crane before dawn at a sprawling construction site that was previously home to The Washington Post. They revealed the banner after 9 a.m. and remained atop the crane into the afternoon before beginning a slow descent.

The banner encouraging opposition to Trump's agenda was clearly visible from the grounds of the White House for several hours on Wednesday, and from some angles it appeared to hover over the building.

District of Columbia police took a hands-off approach while the protesters suspended themselves from harnesses and ropes below the crane's huge arm. Police closed three city blocks to traffic and appeared content to wait until they climbed down to be arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

