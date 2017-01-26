Police investigate armed robbery at Bethesda CVS

- Police are investigating what now appears to be a string of armed robberies at Montgomery County pharmacies.

The first reported robbery happened at the CVS on Arlington Road in Bethesda just before 3 a.m. Police say that the suspect wore all black and was armed with a handgun. It is unclear what the suspect stole and no injuries were reported.

Police say two more robberies occurred - one at a Silver Spring Rite Aid on East West Highway at 5:16 a.m. and a second at a different Bethesda CVS on Wisconsin Avenue around 5:35 a.m.

The description of the suspect in all of the robberies is similar; however, police are still investigating to determine if they are connected.