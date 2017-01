Protesters climb crane near site of old 'Washington Post' building in DC

- Several protesters have climbed and tethered themselves onto a crane in northwest D.C. The crane is located on the site of the old 'Washington Post' building. The protest is causing traffic delays near the intersection of 15th Street and L Street.

The reason for the protest is not yet known and the number of protesters involved is unclear.

No arrests or injuries have been reported.