President Trump asking for `major investigation' into voter fraud

President Donald Trump
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 25 2017 07:25AM EST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 07:28AM EST

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he will launch an investigation into voter fraud.

The announcement follows longtime concerns voiced by Trump of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign.

In two tweets, Trump said, “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

 

 

