President Trump asking for `major investigation' into voter fraud

- President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he will launch an investigation into voter fraud.

The announcement follows longtime concerns voiced by Trump of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign.

In two tweets, Trump said, “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”