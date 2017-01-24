Police: Driver causes crash after refusing to stop for officer

- A driver is under arrest after police say he caused an accident while fleeing officers during a traffic stop in Anne Arundel County.

Authorities say they tried to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 97 near Route 32 in Millersville Tuesday when the driver refused to stop.

Police say after driving off, the vehicle struck another vehicle at Benfield and Veterans Highway.

The driver was placed into custody. Two passengers in struck vehicle were transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what charges the driver will face.