- A woman who was the victim of a homicide last week in Prince George's County has been identified by family members.

Police say 26-year-old Takeisha Hughes-Coats of R Street in Northeast D.C. was found dead from gunshot wounds on January 15th in Hillcrest Heights.

Detectives were unable to identify Coats so they released a sketches of her face and of tattoos found on her body.

Investigators have no suspects or motives in her killing at this time.