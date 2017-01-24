Banneker High School's Anita Berger named DC's 'Principal of the Year' during surprise announcement

D.C. has named Banneker High School's Anita Berger 'Principal of the Year.' The surprise announcement was made on Tuesday during a presentation by DCPS Chancellor Antwan Wilson.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 24 2017 09:42AM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 10:31AM EST

WASHINGTON - D.C. has named Banneker High School's Anita Berger 'Principal of the Year.'

The surprise announcement was made on Tuesday during a presentation by DCPS Chancellor Antwan Wilson.

Principal Berger is the longtime leader of Banneker. The school has had a 100 percent graduation rate for the last four years and demonstrated strong gains on the end-of-year assessments. Berger has also been in charge during progress on passage rates of AP exams.

Berger started at the school in the 1990s as a physical education teacher and worked her way to being principal.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories