Banneker High School's Anita Berger named DC's 'Principal of the Year' during surprise announcement

- D.C. has named Banneker High School's Anita Berger 'Principal of the Year.'

The surprise announcement was made on Tuesday during a presentation by DCPS Chancellor Antwan Wilson.

Principal Berger is the longtime leader of Banneker. The school has had a 100 percent graduation rate for the last four years and demonstrated strong gains on the end-of-year assessments. Berger has also been in charge during progress on passage rates of AP exams.

Berger started at the school in the 1990s as a physical education teacher and worked her way to being principal.