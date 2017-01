- D.C. Police have responded to an assault at Union Station. Officers were called to the scene at 8:30 a.m. The initial call was for a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man bleeding from his leg. Authorities beleive the assault happened in a restroom inside of the station.

It is unclear if the victim was shot or stabbed.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a BREAKING NEWS situation. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.