Proposal for taller, stronger White House fence approved

- A proposal for a new taller and stronger fence for the White House has been approved.

The proposed fence, which will be 11-foot-7-inches tall, will be made with wider and stronger pickets and will be installed beginning in 2018.

The new design for the fence was proposed by the United States Secret Service and the National Park Service. The design for the new structure incorporates anti-climb and intrusion detection technology while keeping with the historical significance of the fence and the visitor experience at the White House and President’s Park.

The initial phase focuses on the fence around the White House and its immediate grounds. The second phase will address improvements to the structures around the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The current fence is about 7-foot tall.

Several incidents have been reported over recent years that involved people scaling the White House fences and throwing objects over the enclosure.

In May of last year, a person was arrested after allegedly throwing a metal object over the north fence along Pennsylvania Avenue. In April of last year, a person was taken into custody after Secret Service Agents say they threw a backpack over the north fence of the White House and then attempted to jump the fence.

In November of 2015, authorities say Joseph Caputo jumped over the White House fence while draped in an American flag.