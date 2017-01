Man shot in northeast; suspect fled in vehicle with Virginia tags

- D.C. Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man in the northeast early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. the 4600 block of Hunt Place.

Investigators are looking for a Chevy Impala with Virginia tags.

Officers have no word on a motive behind the shooting.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.