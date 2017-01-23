Police search for large group they say stole from DC gas station, fled on bicycles

- Police are searching for roughly a dozen suspects who they say stormed a gas station convenience store in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood and stole items from the shelves.

The incident happened Monday, January 16th around 9 p.m. at the Exxon station on the 3600 block of M Street.

Surveillance video shows approximately 12 people riding their bicycles into the gas stations parking lot then entering the store.

An employee of the store appears to confront the subjects at the entrance before retreating behind an enclosed register area where he makes a phone call. A second employee walks to a room in the back of the store and closes a door behind him.

The group made their way out of the store after about a minute and fled on their bicycles.

The location is adjacent to a steep staircase made famous after being featured in the film, 'The Exorcist.'

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text information to 50411.

MORE INFO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kpe35pCqZQ&feature=youtu.be