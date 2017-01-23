Sanitation worker struck, killed by vehicle while working behind garbage truck

LAUREL - A sanitation worker was killed Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while working behind his garbage truck.
The accident happened in Laurel near the intersection of Old Sandy Spring Road at Casulas Way around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The worker was identified as 30-year-old Marcus Colbert. City of Laurel spokesperson Audrey Barnes said that the accident involved at least two other vehicles.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
Old Sandy Spring Rd at Casulas Way is closed due to fatal acdnt inv trash truck & 2 cars @LaurelPD pic.twitter.com/RRkYVT3nhK— Audrey Barnes (@LaurelPIO) January 23, 2017