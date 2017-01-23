Sanitation worker struck, killed by vehicle while working behind garbage truck

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 23 2017 10:08AM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 12:32PM EST

LAUREL - A sanitation worker was killed Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while working behind his garbage truck.

The accident happened in Laurel near the intersection of Old Sandy Spring Road at Casulas Way around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The worker was identified as 30-year-old Marcus Colbert. City of Laurel spokesperson Audrey Barnes said that the accident involved at least two other vehicles.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

