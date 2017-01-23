Police: Driver fired shots at cruiser during traffic stop

- Police are searching for a driver they say fired shots at an officer’s cruiser during a traffic stop.

The incident happened near the intersection of Georgetown Pike and Walker Lane in Great Falls around midnight.

Authorities say an officer was attempting to stop a vehicle when the driver started to speed off and fired shots back at the police cruiser. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick confirmed that damage from at least one bullet could be seen on the vehicle. She says the cruiser may have been struck more than once and that the suspect may have fired through the passenger’s side window of their vehicle, causing it to shatter.

Police are searching for a late 1990s or early 2000s, white, four-door sedan. The make of the vehicle may be a Toyota or a Mazda and the car could possibly have black molding on the doors.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Georgetown Pike in the Great Falls area. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.