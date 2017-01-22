Metro says ridership for Women's March on Washington higher than Inauguration

- Washington's Metro says ridership for Saturday's Women's March on Washington eclipsed numbers for Donald Trump's Inauguration.

Metrorail ridership for Sat, Jan 21 = 1,001,616 #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 22, 2017

Figures released Saturday by the transit system estimate that 1,001,616 individuals used Metro during Saturday's march, compared to 193,000 as of 11 a.m. Friday. Metro has not yet released a figure for Friday's total ridership, but by 11 a.m. Saturday 275,000 people had used Metro.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017

For comparison, Metro says Saturday's ridership by 11 a.m. was more than eight times a normal Saturday and busier than most weekdays.