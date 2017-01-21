Interior Dept. temporarily suspends Twitter activity after unflattering Trump retweets

- The Interior Department temporarily suspended its Twitter activity after a bureau of the department - the National Park Service - retweeted a pair of posts Friday that appeared unsympathetic to President Donald Trump.

The first noted that the crowd for Trump was far smaller than the one that turned out for Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.

The second pointed out that webpages about some issues, including climate change, had been removed from the White House site.

A spokesman for the National Park Service, Tom Crosson, said Saturday the retweets "were inconsistent with the agency's approach to engaging the public."

Activity on the Twitter account resumed by Saturday afternoon.