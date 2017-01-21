Religious leaders from a diverse group of faiths will participate in the National Prayer Service Saturday.
The interfaith ceremony is a tradition event held at the Washington National Cathedral and will include hymns, readings, and prayers.
At the National Prayer Service The Rt Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of Washington, will give the welcome and benediction,
The Rt Rev. James B. Magness, Bishop Suffragan for Federal Ministries of the Episcopal Church, will lead a call and response and give the blessing at the end of the service. Rev. Randall Marshall Hollerith, Dean of Washington National Cathedral, will also lead a call and response.
Calls to prayer will be offered by Rev. Canon Rosemarie Duncan, Cantor Mikhail Manevich, and Imam Mohamed Magid.
Prayers for those who govern will be offered by Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Priest Narayanachar L. Digalakote, Bishop Harry Jackson, and Mr. Carlyle Begay.
Prayers for those who serve will be offered by Dr. Jack Graham and Pastor Greg Laurie.
Prayers for service of others will be offered by His Eminence Geron Archbishop Demetrios of America.
Prayers for the people will be offered by Mr. Jesse Singh, Mr. Ian McIlraith, and Mr. Anthony Vance.
Prayers for Peace will be offered by Mrs. Cissie Graham Lynch.
The Lords Prayer will be led by Rev. Ramiro Peña.
Readings will be offered by Dr. David Swanson, Dr. David Jeremiah, Rev. Ronnie Floyd, Rabbi Fred Raskind, and Mr. Sajid Tarar.
The service will conclude with a prayer for the nation delivered by His Eminence Donald Cardinal Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, D.C. and a dismissal by Rev. Darrell Scott.
FULL PARTICIPANT LIST:
Hon. Carlyle Begay | Navajo Nation
Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde | Bishop of Washington | Episcopal Church
Rt. Rev. James B. Magness | Bishop Suffragan for Federal Ministries | Episcopal Church
Rev. Randall Marshall Hollerith | Dean, Washington National Cathedral | Episcopal Church
Cantor Mikhail Manevich | Washington Hebrew Congregation
Rabbi Fred Raskind | Temple Bet Yam, St. Augustine Florida
Dr. Alveda King | Pastoral Associate, Priests for Life, Atlanta, Georgia
Bishop Harry Jackson | Hope Christian Church, Beltsville, Maryland
Priest Narayanachar L. Dialakote | Sri Siva Vishnu Temple, Lanham, Maryland
Elder D. Todd Christofferson | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Imam Mohamed Magid | All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center, Sterling, Virginia
Mr. Sajid Tarar | Baltimore, Maryland
Pastor Greg Laurie | Harvest Christian Fellowship, Riverside, California
Dr. Jack Graham | Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano, Texas
His Eminence Geron Archbishop Demetrios of America | Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
Rev. Canon Rosemarie Logan Duncan, Canon of Worship, Washington National Cathedral | Episcopal Church
Dr. David Jeremiah | Shadow Mountain Community Church, El Cajon, California
Rev. Ronnie Floyd | Cross Church, Springdale, Arkansas
Dr. David Swanson | First Presbyterian Church, Orlando, Florida
Mr. Jesse Singh | Chairman of the Board of Sikh Associations of Baltimore, Maryland
Mr. Ian McIlraith | Soka Gakkai International - USA, Los Angeles, California
Mr. Anthony Vance | National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States
Mrs. Cissie Graham Lynch | Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Charlotte, North Carolina
Pastor Ramiro Pena | Christ the King Baptist Church, Waco, Texas
His Eminence Donald Cardinal Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, D.C. | Roman Catholic Church
Rev. Darrell Scott | New Spirit Revival Center, Cleveland Heights, Ohio