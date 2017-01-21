Religious leaders from a diverse group of faiths will participate in the National Prayer Service Saturday.

The interfaith ceremony is a tradition event held at the Washington National Cathedral and will include hymns, readings, and prayers.

At the National Prayer Service The Rt Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of Washington, will give the welcome and benediction,

The Rt Rev. James B. Magness, Bishop Suffragan for Federal Ministries of the Episcopal Church, will lead a call and response and give the blessing at the end of the service. Rev. Randall Marshall Hollerith, Dean of Washington National Cathedral, will also lead a call and response.

Calls to prayer will be offered by Rev. Canon Rosemarie Duncan, Cantor Mikhail Manevich, and Imam Mohamed Magid.

Prayers for those who govern will be offered by Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Priest Narayanachar L. Digalakote, Bishop Harry Jackson, and Mr. Carlyle Begay.

Prayers for those who serve will be offered by Dr. Jack Graham and Pastor Greg Laurie.

Prayers for service of others will be offered by His Eminence Geron Archbishop Demetrios of America.

Prayers for the people will be offered by Mr. Jesse Singh, Mr. Ian McIlraith, and Mr. Anthony Vance.

Prayers for Peace will be offered by Mrs. Cissie Graham Lynch.

The Lords Prayer will be led by Rev. Ramiro Peña.

Readings will be offered by Dr. David Swanson, Dr. David Jeremiah, Rev. Ronnie Floyd, Rabbi Fred Raskind, and Mr. Sajid Tarar.

The service will conclude with a prayer for the nation delivered by His Eminence Donald Cardinal Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, D.C. and a dismissal by Rev. Darrell Scott.

FULL PARTICIPANT LIST:

Hon. Carlyle Begay | Navajo Nation

Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde | Bishop of Washington | Episcopal Church

Rt. Rev. James B. Magness | Bishop Suffragan for Federal Ministries | Episcopal Church

Rev. Randall Marshall Hollerith | Dean, Washington National Cathedral | Episcopal Church

Cantor Mikhail Manevich | Washington Hebrew Congregation

Rabbi Fred Raskind | Temple Bet Yam, St. Augustine Florida

Dr. Alveda King | Pastoral Associate, Priests for Life, Atlanta, Georgia

Bishop Harry Jackson | Hope Christian Church, Beltsville, Maryland

Priest Narayanachar L. Dialakote | Sri Siva Vishnu Temple, Lanham, Maryland

Elder D. Todd Christofferson | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Imam Mohamed Magid | All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center, Sterling, Virginia

Mr. Sajid Tarar | Baltimore, Maryland

Pastor Greg Laurie | Harvest Christian Fellowship, Riverside, California

Dr. Jack Graham | Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano, Texas

His Eminence Geron Archbishop Demetrios of America | Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Rev. Canon Rosemarie Logan Duncan, Canon of Worship, Washington National Cathedral | Episcopal Church

Dr. David Jeremiah | Shadow Mountain Community Church, El Cajon, California

Rev. Ronnie Floyd | Cross Church, Springdale, Arkansas

Dr. David Swanson | First Presbyterian Church, Orlando, Florida

Mr. Jesse Singh | Chairman of the Board of Sikh Associations of Baltimore, Maryland

Mr. Ian McIlraith | Soka Gakkai International - USA, Los Angeles, California

Mr. Anthony Vance | National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States

Mrs. Cissie Graham Lynch | Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Charlotte, North Carolina

Pastor Ramiro Pena | Christ the King Baptist Church, Waco, Texas

His Eminence Donald Cardinal Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, D.C. | Roman Catholic Church

Rev. Darrell Scott | New Spirit Revival Center, Cleveland Heights, Ohio