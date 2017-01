- Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy missing from Woodbridge, Virginia.

Daviyon Ferguson was last seen on 13000 block of Forest Glen Road.

Ferguson is a black male, 5-foot-10-inches, 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Aero” written on the front, gray Nike sweatpants, and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-792-6500.