President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Malia, left, and Sasha, right, sit for a family portrait in the Oval Office, Dec. 11, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

First Lady Michelle Obama, joined by Marian Robinson, Sasha Obama and Malia Obama, tours the District 6 Museum in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton)

President Barack Obama, with mother-in-law Marian Robinson, daughters Sasha and Malia, and First Lady Michelle Obama, light the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., Dec. 9, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

"The President and his daughters Malia and Sasha look at 'Mac' the turkey in the East Room prior to the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey pardon ceremony at the White House. Nov. 26, 2014 (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha pose for a family portrait with Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan at the White House, Sunday, July 17, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and his daughters, Malia, left, and Sasha, watch on television as First Lady Michelle Obama begins her speech at the Democratic National Convention, on Tuesday night, Sept. 4, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha swim at Alligator Point in Panama City Beach, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia look over the different flavors of ice cream available at a store during their visit to Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 15, 2009 (Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

Much to Sasha’s chagrin, the President starts dancing to the music at the Fiesta Latina event on the South Lawn of the White House. Oct. 13, 2009 (Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

The President and daughters Sasha and Malia participate in the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden with National Turkey Federation Chairman Jihad Douglas. Nov. 25, 2015 (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

First Lady Michelle Obama hugs daughters Sasha, left, and Malia as they visit the Great Wall of China in Mutianyu, China, March 23, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon)

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, sit for a family portrait in the Green Room of the White House, Sept. 1, 2009. (Official White House Photo)

- Time flies!

Malia and Sasha Obama were just young girls when their father took office in 2009. Malia, who was the oldest at 10-years-old, and Sasha, who was just 7, grew up before our eyes.

Scroll through the photos above to see some favorites of the girls throughout their years in the White House!