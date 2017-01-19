What will happen to Trump's @realDonaldTrump, Obama's @POTUS Twitter accounts? [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption @realDonaldTrump Twitter News What will happen to Trump’s @realDonaldTrump, President Obama’s @POTUS Twitter accounts? Instead of using the official presidential account once he takes office, President-elect Donald Trump will continue to use his personal Twitter account.

According to an online report on FOX News, Trump has sent more than 34,000 tweets from his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, since it was created in 2009.

President Barack Obama created the presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, in 2015. He has sent 342 tweets from it and has 13.5 million followers.

@POTUS will transfer to the new administration and could still be used by Trump and his staff.

