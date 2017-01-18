Everything to help you get ready for the Women's March on Washington

- The day after Donald Trump is sworn into office, an estimated 200,000 people will be walking the streets of Washington, D.C. for the Women's March. If you're planning on attending, this guide will help prepare you for the walk.

If you still have some unanswered questions on logistics, they're all answered in this ultimate guide to the Women's March on Washington.

But if you already know coordinates and times then this guide will help prepare you for the big march:

DRESS FOR COMFORT

FOX 5's Caitlin Roth and Sue Palka say that temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50's with light rain in the early am.

Taking weather into consideration, it's best to dress in layers. That way if you get a little hot then you can remove your jacket but still have on a sweater.

Sneakers or insulated boots are a great option for the long walk. Ditch the cute shoes, unless they're comfortable. You're going to be walking for hours and the last thing you want is blisters-- not cute!

Pack a pair of dry socks, your feet will thank you after having marched for hours.

CARRY YOUR THINGS IN ONE OF THESE

A fanny pack, small purse, or tote should be the perfect size for carrying your essentials. Keep it light! For a complete list of bag specifics check here.

Remember, all you really need is money, your I.D., cell phone, and a snack-- also, medication if you are on any.

THINGS TO BRING

Remember, it's going to be a long walk and there are many things that could happen. Create a checklist of items you feel will help make the march go smoother. This list will help you get started:

Snacks

Water

Plastic poncho vs. umbrella

Money

Portable phone charger

Plastic bag

Sign

Small first-aid kit

Medication (if you need it)

A bandana

Feminine products (if it's that time)

Index card with important numbers (in case your phone dies)

HAVE A SAFETY PLAN IN PLACE

Don't go alone! An oldie but life saving rule. If you're able to, meet up with a friend or find a group that you can march along with. That way people are looking out for you and vice versa.

Don't engage any counter-protesters, just walk away and keep the peace and love flowing.

Should anything happen, have a safety plan in place with your group. Have a set of meet-up spots throughout the journey in case any one gets separated.

REST AT A WELCOME STATION

Many places in D.C. are offering a safe haven for marchers. Whether it's a quick bathroom stop or a refreshment to rehydrate yourself, check out one of these locations that are welcoming all with open arms.

AMAR U.S.

1616 H St NW, Ste 105, Washington, DC 20006

AMAR U.S., located right by the White House, will be offering hot coffee, tea or cider, some snacks and a much needed bathroom break! Learn more about how AMAR empowers women in the Middle East.

We are honored to be participating in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, January 21st. This event is an... Posted by AMAR U.S. on Monday, January 9, 2017

Capitol Hill United Methodist Church

421 Seward Sq SE, Washington, DC 20003

CHUMC invites all attending the Women's March for hot cocoa, snacks, and prayer.

Coming to DC for Inauguration or the Women's March on Washington? You are welcome here! Posted by Capitol Hill United Methodist Church on Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Del Campo

777 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Is offering a complimentary care package that includes a hot beverage (chocolate, cide, or coffee), dulce de leche caramel corn with sliced almonds, and hand-warmers!