The ultimate guide to the Women's March on Washington

- If you're one of the thousands of people planning to attend the Women’s March on Washington the day after the inauguration, here’s a whole list of things you need to know.

When and where is the Women’s March on Washington?

The event Saturday, Jan. 21 will begin with a rally from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. near the Capitol, at Independence Avenue and 3rd Street SW.

Participants will begin marching at 1:15 p.m. toward the White House.

What is the Women’s March on Washington all about?

March organizers said in a statement posted to their website that participants will unite to end violence and promote rights for women, LGBT people, workers, people of color, people with disabilities and immigrants.

"The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us," the site says.

Do you need a ticket for the event?

No tickets are required, but organizers ask that you register so they can get an accurate count on how many marchers there will be.

How can you get there?

Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. this Saturday to accommodate those attending the march.

The new time is two hours earlier than its regular opening time of 7 a.m. Metrorail service will run on an "enhanced Saturday schedule" with no track work on any line and trains are expected to depart the stations every 12 minutes.

There is also regional transportation that you can find on the Women’s March website.

How many people are expected to attend?

More than 200,000 people have said they will attend, according to the march's Facebook page.

If you are NOT a woman can you attend?

YES. The march’s website says that the march is for any person, regardless of gender identity, who believes women’s rights are human rights.

Where can you stay during the weekend of the march?

Hotels are filling up fast and prices are skyrocketing. So if that does fit your budget, there are tons of other options. Some groups, such as MarchBNB, and March Match are organizing to help march attendees find lodging. The list of those resources can be found on the march's FAQ page.

A gym in the Cleveland Park neighborhood is opening its doors to host a sleepover. They are letting anyone attending the march to spend the night of Jan. 20 for only $25.

If you can't attend the march there is still a way to support the cause.