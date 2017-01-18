Metro to open at 5am Saturday to accommodate Women's March on Washington

- Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld announced that Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. this Saturday to accommodate those attending the Women's March on Washington.

The new time is two hours earlier than its regular opening time of 7 a.m.

Metrorail service will run on an "enhanced Saturday schedule" with no track work on any line and trains are expected to depart the stations every 12 minutes.

"This is another example of how vital Metro is for the region and of our unique role in transporting people from across the country to national events in our capital city," said WMATA Chair Jack Evans. "Metro heard from lots of customers about the need for additional service this weekend and worked quickly to respond."