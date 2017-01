Wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump unveiled at Madame Tussauds

- A wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump was unveiled Wednesday at Madame Tussauds museum in Washington, D.C.

The figure of Trump joins the other presidential wax figures.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President on January 20, 2017.