Guide to Inauguration Day 2017: Road Closures, Metro Schedule, Parking Info & Parade Route

- The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place on Friday, January 20, 2017 – but changes to the way you get around the D.C. area are already in place.

VEHICULAR RESTRICTIONS

Vehicle Restricted Zone: Vehicular restrictions in Washington, D.C., will be instituted by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police. While the outer perimeter of the vehicle restricted zone (Green Zone) will be open to traffic, drivers should expect delays. Drivers and passengers should be prepared to provide proof of residency, employment identification, or a reasonable verbal justification to enter the restricted area. The inner perimeter of the vehicle restricted zone (Red Zone) is limited to authorized personnel only.

CLICK FOR PRINTABLE United States Secret Service Red and Green Zone Vehicle Restrictions Map >>>

OVERVIEW OF STREET CLOSURES

Thursday, January 19

1 am – No parking restrictions begin surrounding Union Station

3 am – Temporary street closures begin for the inner vehicle restricted zone (Red Zone) and continue throughout the day. Some closures may be permanent, particularly adjacent to Pennsylvania Avenue. Pennsylvania Avenue will not be available for east/west traffic for the majority of the day, but traffic will be allowed to traverse across Pennsylvania Avenue for as long as possible, provided work related to the inaugural events is not being conducted in the area.

5 am – Street closures begin surrounding the Lincoln Memorial and remain in effect until approximately 7 pm

6 am – No parking restrictions begin surrounding the Washington Convention Center

7 am – No parking restrictions begin for the outer vehicle restricted zone (Green Zone)

10 am – Constitution Ave. between 23rd St and 17th closes to all traffic and will remain closed until approximately 7 pm

2 pm – Street closures around Union Station begin and remain in effect until approximately 11 pm

5 pm – Street closures around the Capitol begin

11 pm – The bulk of the street closures around the Capitol begin

Friday, January 20

3 am – All streets are closed in the inner vehicle restricted zone (Red Zone) and will remain in effect until the conclusion of the parade at approximately 6 pm

10 am – Street closures begin surrounding the Washington Convention Center and remain in effect until midnight.

INAUGURATION CEREMONY & PARADE CLOSURES

The below listed vehicle restrictions and street closures are in effect for the 58th Inaugural Ceremony and Parade beginning at 3 am on Friday, January 20 (unless otherwise noted) until the parade concludes at approximately 6 pm.

Street and Bridge Closures

14th St. Bridge (General purpose lanes) – Open. All traffic diverted to the Southeast/Southwest freeway.

14th St. Bridge HOV (North and South) – Closed to all traffic

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge – Open. Traffic will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

Memorial Bridge – Restricted to pedestrians and authorized vehicles only (closes at 4 am, Thursday, January 19)

Key Bridge – Open to all traffic

Chain Bridge – Open to all traffic

South Capitol St. Bridge – Open to all traffic

Southeast/Southwest Freeway – Open to all traffic

Rock Creek Parkway – Open to traffic north of Virginia Ave (Holiday traffic schedule is in effect throughout the park)

Clara Barton Parkway operating under Holiday schedule (2 way traffic all day)

11th St. Bridges – Open to all traffic

Sousa Bridge – Open to all traffic

East Capitol St. – Open to all traffic but roadways around RFK may have increased bus and pedestrian traffic in the area

Benning Road – Open to all traffic

New York Ave. – Open to all traffic

3rd St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic (Closure at 6:00 a.m., Friday, January 20)

9th St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

12th St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

E St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

Independence Ave/Maine Ave from 12th St., SW to Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic

Ohio Dr. from Inlet Bridge to 23rd St – Closed to all traffic

Ohio Dr. from Independence Ave to Rock Creek Parkway – Closed to all traffic

Inner Vehicle Restricted Zone (Red Zone) – Street Closures

The below listed street closures are in effect for the 58th Inaugural Ceremony and Parade beginning at 3 am on Friday, January 20 until the parade concludes at approximately 6 pm. Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW

H St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW

H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 18th St to 15th St NW

New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW

G Pl NW from 5th St NW to 4th St NW

F St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

E St NW from 18th St NW/E St Expressway to 17th St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

E St NW from N Capitol St NW to Columbia Cir NE

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

D St NW from 9th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW

Maryland Ave SW from 6th St SW to Independence Ave SW

Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE

C St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW

C St SW from 6th St SW to 2nd St SW

Virginia Ave NW from 18th St NW to Constitution Ave NW

Constitution Ave NW from Virginia Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Madison Dr. NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

Jefferson Dr. SW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW

Independence Ave SE from 1st St SE to 2nd St SE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW

L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza

C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW

D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE

18th St NW from I St NW to Virginia Ave NW

17th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

16th St NW from I St NW to H St NW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

15th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW

Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW

14th St NW from I St NW to C St SW

13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from Madison Dr. NW to Jefferson Dr. SW

12th St NW from I St NW to C St SW

11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

10th St NW from E St NW to Constitution Ave NW

9th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW

8th St NW from E St to D St NW

7th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW

6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW

5th St NW from H St to D St NW

4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW

4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

3rd St NW from H St NW to Independence Ave NW

2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

6th St SW from Virginia Ave SW to Independence Ave SW

4th St SW from Virginia Ave SW to Independence Ave SW

3rd St SW from Virginia Ave SW to Independence Ave SW

*** Parking restrictions began on the above listed streets beginning at 12 pm on Wednesday, January 18 and will remain in place until 1 am on Monday, January 23. All streets will be posted Emergency No Parking with ticket and towing enforcement. ***

Outer Perimeter Vehicle Restricted Zone (Green Zone) – Restricted Access

The below listed streets will have restricted access in effect for the 58th Inaugural Ceremony and Parade beginning at 4 am on Friday, January 20 until the parade concludes at approximately 6 pm. Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area. MPD and National Guard personnel will verify traffic entering into the Green Zone.

K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 11 St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 18th St NW

I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW

I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW

I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW

H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW

New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW

H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

Massachusetts Ave NW/Columbia Cir NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW

G St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW

G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW

F St NW from 23rd St NW 18th St NW

F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW

E St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

E St Express Way from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

E St NW from 3rd St NW to Columbia Cir NW

D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

Virginia Ave NW to E St NW

C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

Henry Bacon Dr. NW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW to Constitution Ave NW

Daniel French Dr. SW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. SW to Independence Ave SW

Homefront Dr. from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW

C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW

Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to Independence Ave SW

C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW

D St SW from 14th St SW to Virginia Ave SW

Virginia Ave SW from 9th St SW to 4th St SW

D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW

E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE

North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE

School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW

Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel

Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 12 St SW

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 14th St SW

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Independence Ave SW

Ohio Dr. SW from Independence Ave SW to Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW

Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW

23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW

22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

18th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

18th St NW from Virginia Ave NW to Constitution Ave NW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW

17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW

14th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

14th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW

13th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

12th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

12th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW/395

12th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

11th St NW from K St NW to F St NW

10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW

2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW

1st St NE from New Jersey Ave NE to D St NE

New Jersey Ave NE from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE

N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE

S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE

1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE

** Parking restrictions began on the above listed streets at 7 am on Thursday, January 19 and will remain in place until 1 am on Saturday, January 21. All streets will be posted Emergency No Parking with ticket and towing enforcement. ***

CAPITOL HILL CLOSURES

Road closures on Capitol Hill will be instituted by the US Capitol Police in cooperation with the Metropolitan Police Department. Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard. No public parking will be available.

The following street closures will go into effect starting at 5 pm on Thursday, January 19 (in addition to roads regularly restricted on Capitol Grounds):

Washington Ave SW from C St. SW to Independence Ave SW (Northbound Only)

East Capitol St. from First St to Second St.

In addition to the earlier closures, the following street closures will go into effect starting at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th (in addition to roads regularly restricted on Capitol Grounds):

Louisiana Ave NE between Columbus Circle and Constitution Ave NW

Delaware Ave NE between Columbus Circle and D St. NE

1st St. between Columbus Circle and D St. SE

North Capitol St. between E St. NW and D St. NE

New Jersey Ave NW between D St. NW and Constitution Ave NW

D St. between New Jersey Ave NW and 2nd St. NE

1st St. between D St. NW and Washington Ave SW

C St. NW between 2nd St. NW and Second St.NE

2nd St. NW between C St. NW and Constitution Ave NW

2nd St. NE between Massachusetts Ave NE and C St. SE

C St. SE between 2nd St. SE and 4th St. SW

D St. between 1st St. SE and 4th St. SW

Washington Ave SW between South Capitol St. and Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave between 3rd St. SE and 4th St. SW

3rd St. between E St. SW and D St. NW

Constitution Ave between 2nd St. NE and 3rd St. NW

Maryland Ave NE between 1st St. NE and Constitution Ave, NE

2nd St. SW between Washington Ave SW and E St. SW

South Capitol St. between E St. SW and D St. SW

I-295 South on-ramp from Washington Ave SW

I-395 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW

I-395 North off-ramp onto C St. NW

I-395 South on-ramp from 2nd St. SW

I-395 South off-ramp onto 2nd St. SW

I-395 North on-ramp from Washington Ave SW

I-295 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW

Streets will reopen upon the parade’s conclusion at approximately 6 pm.