Dog dies from injuries after being rescued from house fire

- A dog who was rescued from a house fire in D.C. has died.

The 3-year-old dog named Cesare was injured in a house fire in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The owners broke the sad news to emergency crews Tuesday afternoon.

Our paramedics & firefighters continue lifesaving efforts and we will transport to an area animal hospitals pic.twitter.com/FYcZW7Dao1 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

The fire happened at a large, two-story house in the 4500 block of Klingle Street around 1:47 p.m.

The Italian sheepdog was pulled from the house by firefighters and transported to a nearby animal hospital.

No other injuries were reported and a cause is still under investigation.