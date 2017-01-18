Dog dies from injuries after being rescued from house fire

Cesare (DC Fire and EMS)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 18 2017 07:04AM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 07:07AM EST

WASHINGTON - A dog who was rescued from a house fire in D.C. has died.

The 3-year-old dog named Cesare was injured in a house fire in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The owners broke the sad news to emergency crews Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at a large, two-story house in the 4500 block of Klingle Street around 1:47 p.m.

The Italian sheepdog was pulled from the house by firefighters and transported to a nearby animal hospital.

No other injuries were reported and a cause is still under investigation.

