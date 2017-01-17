Dog rescued from DC house fire has died

- A 3-year-old Italian sheepdog that was rescued from a burning house in DC on Monday afternoon has died.

We are saddened to learn that Cesare, the dog we rescued yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries. Our deepest condolences to his owners. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 17, 2017

The fire happened at a large two-story house in the 4500 block of Klingle Street after a fire alarm went off at around 1:47 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters rescue dog from DC house fire

As firefighters worked to get the fire under control at the home, they also worked to resuscitate an Italian sheepdog named Caesare at the scene. Once they got him breathing again, firefighters carried the injured pet to a vehicle where he was transported to a nearby animal hospital.

Working fire 4500 blk Klingle St NW. Fire 1st flr large 2 story house. Fire knocked down. Rescued 1 dog we are working to resuscitate. pic.twitter.com/rxok3SqP40 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

There were no reported injuries from the fire and no one else was found during a search of the home. However, one firefighter did suffer a minor bite wound during the rescue of Caesare.