Dog rescued from DC house fire has died

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 17 2017 05:02PM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 05:02PM EST

WASHINGTON - A 3-year-old Italian sheepdog that was rescued from a burning house in DC on Monday afternoon has died.

The fire happened at a large two-story house in the 4500 block of Klingle Street after a fire alarm went off at around 1:47 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters rescue dog from DC house fire

As firefighters worked to get the fire under control at the home, they also worked to resuscitate an Italian sheepdog named Caesare at the scene. Once they got him breathing again, firefighters carried the injured pet to a vehicle where he was transported to a nearby animal hospital.

There were no reported injuries from the fire and no one else was found during a search of the home. However, one firefighter did suffer a minor bite wound during the rescue of Caesare.

