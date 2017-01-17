Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration: Know Before You Go

WASHINGTON - Before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, two special celebrations will be held to officially kick off the inaugural events.
Voices of the People will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 and will feature groups who applied to take part in the inaugural festivities.
The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will take place following Voices of the People and will feature remarks from President-elect Trump.
"President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans," said Presidential Inaugural Committee Chairman Tom Barrack. "Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."
"As Abraham Lincoln said, 'when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election they should be one people,'" continued Barrack. "We will be one people working together, leading together, and making America great again, together."
Here is what you need to know before taking part in Thursday's celebrations.
VOICES OF THE PEOPLE
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Lincoln Memorial | 10:30 a.m.
Participants
- DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
- King’s Academy Honor Choir
- Republican Hindu Coalition
- Montgomery Area High School Marching Band
- Marlana Van Hoose
- Maury NJROTC Color Guard
- Pride of Madawaska
- Webelos Troop 177
- Northern Middle School Honors Choir
- American Tap Company
- South Park and District Pipe Band
- Everett High School Viking Marching Band
- TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling
- Celtic United Pipes and Drums
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! WELCOME CELEBRATION
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Lincoln Memorial | Approximately 4 p.m.
Participants
- Remarks from President-elect Donald J. Trump
- Toby Keith
- Jon Voight
- Jennifer Holliday
- The Piano Guys
- Lee Greenwood
- RaviDrums
- 3 Doors Down
- The Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of "Little Texas", Larry Stewart of "Restless Heart" and Richie McDonald of "Lonestar")
WHO CAN ATTEND?
The two special inaugural celebrations are free and open to the public.
Tickets are not required for admittance to events on the National Mall, including the celebrations and the public standing areas for the swearing-in.
Free commemorative tickets for the celebrations are available online at 58PIC2017.org
HOW CAN I GET THERE?
DRIVE
Driving to and from inaugural events is discouraged due to the high volume of vehicle traffic and road closures and limited parking expected in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding areas.
Mobile users click here for map: https://goo.gl/maps/e4T5mNPCmNL2
METRO
- Foggy Bottom GWU
- Farragut West
- McPherson Square
- Federal Triangle
- Smithsonian Stations
All Metro stations are accessible via the Blue and Orange line trains. Metro Inauguration Day info here: https://www.wmata.com/rider-guide/events/inauguration/index.cfm
PARKING
No designated parking is reserved for inaugural events. Parking can be found in any public garages or lots not closed for Inauguration Day.
WHAT ROADS ARE CLOSED?
Wednesday, January 18
- No street closures.
- 12 pm – No parking restrictions begin for the inner vehicle restricted zone (Red Zone).
- 10:00 p.m. – No parking restrictions begin surrounding the Lincoln Memorial
Thursday, January 19
- 1 am – No parking restrictions begin surrounding Union Station
- 3 am – Temporary street closures begin for the inner vehicle restricted zone (Red Zone) and continue throughout the day. Some closures may be permanent, particularly adjacent to Pennsylvania Avenue. Pennsylvania Avenue will not be available for east/west traffic for the majority of the day, but traffic will be allowed to traverse across Pennsylvania Avenue for as long as possible, provided work related to the inaugural events is not being conducted in the area.
- 5 am – Street closures begin surrounding the Lincoln Memorial and remain in effect until approximately 7 pm
- 6 am – No parking restrictions begin surrounding the Washington Convention Center
- 7 am – No parking restrictions begin for the outer vehicle restricted zone (Green Zone)
- 10 am – Constitution Ave. between 23rd St and 17th closes to all traffic and will remain closed until approximately 7 pm
- 2 pm – Street closures around Union Station begin and remain in effect until approximately 11 pm
- 5 pm – Street closures around the Capitol begin
- 11 pm – The bulk of the street closures around the Capitol begin
WHAT ITEMS ARE PROHIBITED?
The following items are prohibited from Thursday's Welcome Celebrations and Friday's inaugural events.
- Aerosols
- Ammunition
- Animals other than service/guide animals
- Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18" by 13" by 7")
- Bicycles
- Balloons
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal, or metal containers
- Laser pointers
- Mace / Pepper spray
- Packages
- Selfie Sticks
- Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20" x 3" x 1/4")
- Structures
- Supports for signs and placards
- Toy guns
- Weapons of any kind
- Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards
WILL THERE BE RESTROOM ACCESS?
Public toilets, including those with ADA capability, will be located throughout the National Mall for inauguration events.
WILL FOOD AND BEVERAGES BE AVAILABLE?
Concessions tents will be located around the event site. Hot drinks and water will be available such as hot chocolate, coffee, and tea.
WHERE DO I ENTER?
Credentialed Guests with Reserved Seating will Enter through the 23rd Street and Constitution Ave Security Checkpoint.
Special Guests with Reserved Seats and Special Guests with Standing Room Tickets will Enter through the Henry Bacon Drive and Constitution Ave security checkpoint.
All General Admission Standing Room Guests will enter through 17th Street and Constitution Ave Security Check Points.
ONLINE: https://www.58pic2017.org/