Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration: Know Before You Go

- Before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, two special celebrations will be held to officially kick off the inaugural events.

Voices of the People will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 and will feature groups who applied to take part in the inaugural festivities.

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will take place following Voices of the People and will feature remarks from President-elect Trump.

"President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans," said Presidential Inaugural Committee Chairman Tom Barrack. "Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."

"As Abraham Lincoln said, 'when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election they should be one people,'" continued Barrack. "We will be one people working together, leading together, and making America great again, together."

Here is what you need to know before taking part in Thursday's celebrations.

VOICES OF THE PEOPLE

Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Lincoln Memorial | 10:30 a.m.

Participants

DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

King’s Academy Honor Choir

Republican Hindu Coalition

Montgomery Area High School Marching Band

Marlana Van Hoose

Maury NJROTC Color Guard

Pride of Madawaska

Webelos Troop 177

Northern Middle School Honors Choir

American Tap Company

South Park and District Pipe Band

Everett High School Viking Marching Band

TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling

Celtic United Pipes and Drums

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! WELCOME CELEBRATION

Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Lincoln Memorial | Approximately 4 p.m.

Participants

Remarks from President-elect Donald J. Trump

Toby Keith

Jon Voight

Jennifer Holliday

The Piano Guys

Lee Greenwood

RaviDrums

3 Doors Down

The Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of "Little Texas", Larry Stewart of "Restless Heart" and Richie McDonald of "Lonestar")

WHO CAN ATTEND?

The two special inaugural celebrations are free and open to the public.

Tickets are not required for admittance to events on the National Mall, including the celebrations and the public standing areas for the swearing-in.

Free commemorative tickets for the celebrations are available online at 58PIC2017.org

HOW CAN I GET THERE?

DRIVE

Driving to and from inaugural events is discouraged due to the high volume of vehicle traffic and road closures and limited parking expected in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding areas.

Mobile users click here for map: https://goo.gl/maps/e4T5mNPCmNL2

METRO

Foggy Bottom GWU

Farragut West

McPherson Square

Federal Triangle

Smithsonian Stations

All Metro stations are accessible via the Blue and Orange line trains. Metro Inauguration Day info here: https://www.wmata.com/rider-guide/events/inauguration/index.cfm

PARKING

No designated parking is reserved for inaugural events. Parking can be found in any public garages or lots not closed for Inauguration Day.

WHAT ROADS ARE CLOSED?

Wednesday, January 18

No street closures.

12 pm – No parking restrictions begin for the inner vehicle restricted zone (Red Zone).

10:00 p.m. – No parking restrictions begin surrounding the Lincoln Memorial

Thursday, January 19

1 am – No parking restrictions begin surrounding Union Station

3 am – Temporary street closures begin for the inner vehicle restricted zone (Red Zone) and continue throughout the day. Some closures may be permanent, particularly adjacent to Pennsylvania Avenue. Pennsylvania Avenue will not be available for east/west traffic for the majority of the day, but traffic will be allowed to traverse across Pennsylvania Avenue for as long as possible, provided work related to the inaugural events is not being conducted in the area.

5 am – Street closures begin surrounding the Lincoln Memorial and remain in effect until approximately 7 pm

6 am – No parking restrictions begin surrounding the Washington Convention Center

7 am – No parking restrictions begin for the outer vehicle restricted zone (Green Zone)

10 am – Constitution Ave. between 23rd St and 17th closes to all traffic and will remain closed until approximately 7 pm

2 pm – Street closures around Union Station begin and remain in effect until approximately 11 pm

5 pm – Street closures around the Capitol begin

11 pm – The bulk of the street closures around the Capitol begin

WHAT ITEMS ARE PROHIBITED?

The following items are prohibited from Thursday's Welcome Celebrations and Friday's inaugural events.

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18" by 13" by 7")

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace / Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie Sticks

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20" x 3" x 1/4")

Structures

Supports for signs and placards

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

WILL THERE BE RESTROOM ACCESS?

Public toilets, including those with ADA capability, will be located throughout the National Mall for inauguration events.

WILL FOOD AND BEVERAGES BE AVAILABLE?

Concessions tents will be located around the event site. Hot drinks and water will be available such as hot chocolate, coffee, and tea.

WHERE DO I ENTER?

Credentialed Guests with Reserved Seating will Enter through the 23rd Street and Constitution Ave Security Checkpoint.

Special Guests with Reserved Seats and Special Guests with Standing Room Tickets will Enter through the Henry Bacon Drive and Constitution Ave security checkpoint.

All General Admission Standing Room Guests will enter through 17th Street and Constitution Ave Security Check Points.

ONLINE: https://www.58pic2017.org/