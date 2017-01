- Police believe a man stabbed his wife and her male relative before stabbing himself during a domestic situation in Prince George’s County.

The stabbings happened at 8:10 a.m. at a house in the 9700 block of Pompey Court in Upper Marlboro.

Both the wife and family member suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital. The suspect was also hospitalized.

Police are still investigating at this time. It is unclear what charges will be filed.