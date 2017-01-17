1 dead, 1 injured after men found shot in car in northeast DC

1 dead, 1 injured after men found shot in car in northeast DC
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 17 2017 07:28AM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 08:01AM EST

WASHINGTON - Police say one man is dead and another is injured after the two were found shot in northeast D.C. The shooting happened at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 14th Place.

Officers say both of the victims were found inside of a car at the scene. One of the men was unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for a black male suspect with a tall, thin build and wearing all black clothing.

