1 dead, 1 injured after men found shot in car in northeast DC

- Police say one man is dead and another is injured after the two were found shot in northeast D.C. The shooting happened at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 14th Place.

Officers say both of the victims were found inside of a car at the scene. One of the men was unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for a black male suspect with a tall, thin build and wearing all black clothing.