Elderly man missing from southeast DC

- Police are searching for an elderly man missing from southeast D.C.

78-year-old Eugene Kitt was last seen on Friday, January 13 around 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of G Street.

Kitt is a black male, 5-foot-2-inches tall and 135 pounds. He has a medium complexion with brown eyes, a bald head, a mustache and a beard. He was last seen wearing glasses with gold trim, gray slacks, a navy blue wool coat, a black Kangol hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.