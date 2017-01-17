Police: Grandfather fights off attacker who tried to kidnap 3-year-old granddaughter

- Police say a quick-thinking grandfather fought back an attacker who tried to kidnap his 3-year-old granddaughter from a California park.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at Ashford Park in Auburn, California.

FOX News reports that the grandfather was with his two grandchildren near a duck pond at the park when 28-year-old Lindsay Frasher approached and grabbed the girl.

The grandfather fought back and engaged in a tug-of-war with Frasher and the child, FOX says.

Police say the family didn’t know Frasher. She was not believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. She was arrested and faces kidnapping charges.