Crew hurt when laser beam is pointed at police helicopter

SYKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have charged a Sykesville man after a pilot and trooper were injured when a laser beam was pointed at their helicopter.

Media outlets report that the helicopter was flying in Westminster about 1 a.m. Monday. Troopers say the cockpit of the aircraft was struck by a green laser beam about eight times.

Authorities say the helicopter crew found the source of the laser beam was a home in Sykesville, where the laser pointer was found.

Thirty-year-old Connor Brown is charged with shining a laser pointer at an aircraft and other offenses. Online court records don't list a lawyer for Brown.

Police say the pilot and the crew chief, both with State Police Aviation Command, sustained eye injuries. They were treated and released at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



