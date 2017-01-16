Wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter arrested in the Bay Area

- The wife of the man who carried out the deadly terrorist attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida has been arrested in the Bay Area.

Noor Salman, was taken into custody Monday morning outside her home in Contra Costa County according to F.B.I. spokesman Prentice Daner.

Fox News has learned that Salman wil be charged with at least one count of obstruction of Justice tied to her husband, Omar Mateen's shooting rampage at Pulse Nightclub.

Salman is expected to appear in Federal Court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Following her initial appearance, Salman is expected to fly back to the Middle District of Florida where she will continue through the judicial process.

The June 2016 shooting, seen as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killed 49 people and wounded dozens more. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen in the hours after the massacre began.