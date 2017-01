- Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Prince George’s County.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Good Hope Avenue in Hillcrest Heights.

Police have no suspects or motives at this time.

The location of the shooting is near the Lynnhill Condominiums – the apartment that were declared uninhabitable in October of last year.

