Museum: Trump never officially scheduled for MLK Day visit

- A spokesperson for the National Museum of African American History and Culture confirmed to FOX 5 that President-elect Donald Trump was never officially scheduled to visit the museum on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick tweeted on Monday that no firm visit was ever set by Trump’s team.

On Monday, Trump tweeted, “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!”