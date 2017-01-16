Search for missing girls continues; last seen in DC on Saturday

- D.C. Police are still searching for two missing girls from the northwest.

10-year-old Timyea Callaway and 16-year-old Mi'easha Callaway were last seen together in the 500 block of Madison Street, on Saturday, January 14 around 10:30 pm.

Timyea is a black female, approximately 4-foot-tall and weighs 98 pounds. She has black, dreadlocked hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink pants with the word 'love' on them and black shoes.

Mi'easha is is a black female, approximately 5-foot-7-inches-tall and weighs pounds. She has red and black hair in braids and was last seen wearing white Mickey Mouse pajamas and a grey coat.

Police say the two are cousins. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-576-6768.