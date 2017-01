- An expungement fair in Prince George's County is scheduled today to help those who need to clear their records of criminal charges.

The fair begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the Community of Hope AME Church at Iverson Mall at 3701 Branch Ave in Hillcrest Heights.

Attorneys will be on hand to assist individuals and to see if they're eligible for an expungement.

The event runs until 2 p.m.