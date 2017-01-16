Ways you can honor and serve on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

- Today is a day to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

PARADE

Washington, D.C. will celebrate his memory with the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Walk and Parade which will kick off at 11:30 a.m.

The parade will begin at the R.I.S.E. Center located on St. Elizabeth Campus. Streets in the area will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as the parade travels:

- Northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

- Southeast to Good Hope Road

- West on Good Hope Road to Anacostia Drive

- Southeast to Anacostia Park and will disband on United States Park Police Territory

Full details here: https://mpdc.dc.gov/release/traffic-advisory-11th-annual-mlk-parade

DAY OF SERVICE

You can honor Dr. King’s memory by volunteering your time to help strengthen local communities.

Here is a link for local opportunities to serve in the D.C. area: https://www.serve.gov/search-volunteer-opportunities#searchapi_content_container

Find more ways to serve here: https://serve.dc.gov/

MEMORIAL

Take time to reflect at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The memorial is located at 1964 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. and is southwest of the National Mall.

Find out more about the memorial here: https://www.nps.gov/mlkm/index.htm

CELEBRATION

Pray, sing and listen during a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the National Cathedral starting at 2 p.m.

More details: http://cathedral.org/event/tribute-dr-king-sanctuary-witness-covenant/

