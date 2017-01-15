Persons of interest wanted in armed robbery in Southeast

- The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate three men believed to have been involved in an armed robbery in Southeast.

The robbery happened on January 4 at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue.

Three suspects entered an establishment at the above location and one brandished a gun, demanding money. Another suspect jumped the store's counter and took money from the register before fleeing with the other two.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.