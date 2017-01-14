Barrett-Jackson kicks off with famous cars, plenty of rain

By: Stefania Okolie

Posted:Jan 14 2017 07:21PM EST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 12:23AM EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - The Barrett-Jackson car show is here once again.

Ranging from cars owned by Justin Bieber to John Lennon to regular human beings, the week long event is always a good time.

However, the opening day had an unexpected twist to it.

It poured rain the majority of the day, but that didn't stop attendees from enjoying arguably, one of the greatest car shows in the nation.

 

