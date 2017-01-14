Teen shot outside house party; killer still at large National Teen shot outside house party; killer still at large He came to this country as a DREAMer. He worked hard in school as an A student, helped his family, and an all-around good guy. Dozens of friends and family members gathered tonight to remember Erick Ordonez Huerta. His young life was cut short in the early hours of January 7 when he was shot outside of a house party.

"We were already close, but this has brought us much closer together," said Ricard Ramirez.

His sister, Rachel Ordonez Huerta, and cousin, Ricardo, say the loss of Erick has hit the family hard, especially because he was such a wonderful part of their community.

"It's been hard for everyone, the family. He's my brother, he's always been there for me, for everyone," said Huerta.

"He was always loving, always willing to help out every body," said Ramirez. "As you can tell from inside, he had many friends and family. He was always willing to help out whoever it was."

With Erick's killer still at large, his family is trying to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives, calling on the community for closure and peace of mind.

"If you know anything about what happened, please contact the authorities. We want justice, we don't want to live life like this," said Ramirez.

If you'd like to donate to help the family, visit the GoFundMe for more.