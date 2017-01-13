Police: Student involved in shooting near Suitland High School

- Police say a student was shot after an argument with another student near a Prince George's County high school.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex adjacent to Suitland High School in Suitland, Maryland.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Doneland told FOX 5 that police believe two students left the school and walked to the nearby apartment complex when an argument broke out.

One of the students pulled a gun shot the other before fleeing the area. The Injured student made their way back to school for help. The school was placed on lockdown at that time.

The victim is being treated on the scene with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police are searching for the suspect at this time.