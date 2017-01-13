#FOREVERDUNCAN: Viral couple writes books about inspiring journey News #FOREVERDUNCAN: Viral couple writes books about inspiring journey A few months after their wedding went viral, the Forever Duncan’s were back on Good Day DC, and they have written his and her books!

- A few months after their wedding went viral, the Forever Duncan’s were back on Good Day DC, and they have written his and her books!

The #foreverduncans became a viral internet sensation last year after their relationship and surprise wedding redefined #relationshipgoals.

PREVIOUS STORY: #FOREVERDUNCAN: Alfred and Sherrell's local love story takes internet by storm

Alfred and Sherrell Duncan’s wedding hashtag #foreverduncan flooded Instagram timelines and pulled heartstrings everywhere because the whole wedding was a total surprise to Sherrell.

Shortly after their story went viral, they joined Good Day DC for a special wedding surprise, and on Friday they came back to dish about what they’ve been up to!

The couple has written a set of books about their journey - with the hope of inspiring couples everywhere.

The books are called God Made Me Wait (Pray, Plan & Write your Forever) by Sherrell Duncan with Natasha T. Brown and Man UP-Lifting: A New Standard for Love, Leadership & Loyalty by Alfred Duncan with Victorious Hall.